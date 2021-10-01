Justin Centra, 41, of Clearfield was found guilty of sexually assaulting two children and intimidating witnesses yesterday at a jury trial before Judge Paul Cherry.
The jury of 10 women and two men deliberated for approximately two hours and 20 minutes before finding Centra guilty of criminal attempt/aggravated indecent assault of a child, two counts of indecent assault of a child, indecent assault-lack of consent, indecent exposure, three counts of corruption of minors, terroristic threats, 19 counts of intimidation of victim/witness, and 19 counts of intimidation of victim/witness in child abuse cases.
He was found not guilty on aggravated indecent assault of a child and 20 counts of obstruction of justice.
Deputy District Attorney Trudy Lumadue, who tried the case on behalf of the commonwealth, said she was very pleased with the verdict and said Centra is likely facing a lengthy prison sentence. She said the criminal attempt-aggravated indecent assault of a child is a felony of the first degree and it has a sentencing guideline minimum sentence of four years in prison. The intimidation of victim/witness is also a felony of the first degree and it has a minimum of 36 months in jail.
Judge Cherry has the option of running the sentences consecutive or concurrent on for each of these counts, so Centra likely will serve significantly more time in prison than the four year minimum, Lumadue said.
According to testimony at trial, a 12-year-old girl was staying overnight at her friend’s (victim no. 2) house in the Coal Hill Road area of Clearfield on the night of Aug. 23-24, 2020. Centra was one of the adults also at the home. When victim no. 1 woke up at approximately 3 a.m., she saw Centra was kneeling next to the bed and touching her. He then tried to sexually assault her, but she resisted. He then prepositioned her twice, but each time she refused.
After he left the room, she texted another friend and told her what happened, noting she was scared and wanted to leave. Her friend then told her mother who picked victim no. 1 up and brought her home. She then told her parents who called the police.
On Aug. 24 after hearing the allegations against Centra, a family member asked victim no. 2 if Centra had assaulted her and she said he did six years earlier when she was 10-years old. The family member informed the police.
Lawrence Township police arrested, charged and placed Centra in the Clearfield County Jail on Aug. 25.
Soon after being placed in jail, Centra began writing letters to victim no. 2 urging her to tell the District Attorney’s Office that she and victim no. 1 were lying. He also called members of his family and urged them to pressure the girls into recanting their stories.
Victim no. 2 turned over the letters to Clearfield County Children, Youth and Family Services who turned them over to the District Attorney’s Office. Lawrence Township police then obtained the recordings of Centra’s phone calls from the Clearfield County Jail that detailed his efforts to pressure family members to get the girls to change their testimony.
Centra took the stand in his own defense and denied the allegations against him. He was represented by court-appointed attorney Patrick Lavelle of DuBois.
Sentencing usually occurs within 60 days.