The Clearfield County Planning and Community Development Office has partnered with the offices of Elk County to develop a joint focus group study regarding a comprehensive development plan in the two counties.
The Pennsylvania Municipalities Planning Code requires county comprehensive plans to be updated every 10 years, and this year, Clearfield County has partnered with Elk County to make its plan happen.
The first step of the plan is to reach out to people of several different backgrounds and conduct a focus group study, and now the data from the study is in and has been presented in powerpoint format at Wednesday’s meeting.
“We’ve got the results in for the case study and we’re really happy to be able to share the public input here,” said CCPCD Director Jodi Brennan. “One of the things we’re looking at is population in these counties.”
“In Clearfield County specifically we’re exhibiting a drop in workforce population, an increase in the elderly population and a decrease in population overall. What we want to do is figure out what we can do to keep the youth here.”
According to the study, the working population who currently live here are likely to retire here, but those who are graduating high school are more likely to move away than they have been before.
One part of comprehensive plan is going to be to figure out what can be done to keep that population in the area, and what can be done to attract a greater amount of that population to Clearfield County.
Two more vocal points about the study’s results was the housing levels here and the economy in the area.
“While the home values in the county have risen, they are still behind the state average,” Brennan said. “Another area that’s lower than the state average is household income. This county’s average household income sits at $52,826.”
The comprehensive plan is going to come up with ways that may help raise these figures and put them in a spot that the CCPCD would like them to be at.
The CCPCD is currently in the midst of the second phase of this comprehensive plan, named “establish.”
The first phase was to conduct the focus study data, and talk and listen to the public’s input. This phase, “learn,” was set into motion in spring, with the second phase taking place in the summer. The third phase, “launch,” is set to take place in fall of 2023. This phase includes the finalization of the draft plan, and final adoption after public comment. Finally, in winter of 2023, the fourth and final plan, “implementation” will take place. Implementation indicates the carrying-out of the identified action items of the plan, along with the creation of a progress-tracker.
More updates regarding the comprehensive plan will be provided at future CCPCD meeting dates.