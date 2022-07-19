Warden David Kessling of the Clearfield County Jail submitted his resignation to the Clearfield County Prison Board at its meeting yesterday.
Kessling was hired as warden in June 2020.
“It is with deep regret that I tender my resignation effective Sept. 30, 2022,” Kessling wrote in his resignation letter. I am grateful for the possibilities and opportunities that have been offered to me.”
“What do we have to do to get you to change your mind?” President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman said.
Kessling said he has worked in jails for more than 30 years and said it is time for him to explore other opportunities.
Kessling had previously worked for the state Department of Corrections and at other county prisons in the state.
Commissioner Dave Glass said Kessling was able to negotiate a difficult period at the jail including the COVID-19 pandemic, labor issues and the extensive renovation project to modernize the jail.
“I’m sad to see him go,” Commissioner Dave Glass said.
Glass said Kessling has essentially served as a project manager for the renovation project and was able to get issues solved before they became larger problems.
“He has been a tremendous asset,” Glass said. “We have our work cut out to replace him.
Clearfield County District Attorney said he appreciates Kessling giving them several months notice to help with the transition.
Kessling said he is staying on until the end of September to assist with the transition. By then, most of the construction would have been completed and it will give him time to address the state inspection report.
The prison board voted to authorize the Human Resources Department to publish the warden position to get applicants for the position.
