An inmate committed suicide at the Clearfield County Jail last month, reported Warden David Kessling at the recent meeting of the Clearfield County Prison Board.
On June 13 at 5 a.m., a corrections officer who was making rounds in the cellblock discovered Drew Allen Dunworth, 47, of Altoona deceased.
Dunworth was removed from his cell and CPR was administered by jail staff until EMS personnel arrived, but paramedics were unable to revive him, Kessling said.
He said Dunworth’s cellmate was in a deep sleep when Dunworth was found and when he was awoken by corrections officers, Dunworth’s cellmate appeared to be shocked that it had happened.
Dunworth had been in jail since Dec. 23 on various charges and had agreed to plead guilty and would serve a minimum of 18 months in state prison.
Dunworth had been incarcerated over the years at the Clearfield County Jail on 13 occasions and had served time in state prison as well, Kessling said.
Kessling said staff at the jail had no indication that Dunworth was suicidal. He said for the most part, Dunworth was quiet and kept to himself.
Lawrence Township Police and the Clearfield County Coroner’s Office conducted an investigation on the incident and both came to the conclusion that it was a suicide, Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers said.
Commissioner Dave Glass asked Kessling if staff at the jail followed all the proper protocols during the incident, and Kessling said they did.