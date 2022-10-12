Clearfield County Career and Technology Center Joint Operating Committee approved hiring several new employees at its meeting Monday night.
The JOC voted to hire Mandy Billotte of Clearfield as a Health Occupations/School Nurse Assistant at a salary of $32,000 with full benefits. She will start on Oct. 24.
The JOC also approved the job description for her position. She is currently employed at the Philipsburg-Osceola Area School District as a health office assistant.
The JOC also voted to hire Noah Date as a computer technician intern through the cooperative education program pending completion of all paperwork. Date is a junior at Moshannon Valley High School and will be paid $7.25 per hour, Executive Director Fred Redden of the CCCTC said.
The JOC also voted to hire Stephen Livergood as a substitute instructor. Redden said the CCCTC like many schools across the state, is having difficulty finding enough substitute teachers and both he and Principal Tiffany Cover have had to fill in as substitutes from time to time.
In other business:
The JOC approved:
- a Maintenance Services Agreement with NRG Building Services. The agreement is for the maintenance for the control system for the building’s HVAC system, Redden said.
- Kathy Collins of Mid-Penn Bank as CCCTC treasurer.
- contract with R. Taylor Contracting for snow removal.
- memberships of the Occupational Advisory Committees for the current school year.
- Business Associate Agreement with U.S. Enrollment Services.