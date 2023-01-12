Clearfield County Career and Technology Center Joint Operating Committee voted to approve a feasibility study for the expansion and renovation of the school.
At its recent meeting, the JOC voted unanimously to spend $15,000 for KTH Architects of DuBois to perform a feasibility study on the possible expansion and renovation of the school.
“Our enrollment is higher than its ever been,” Executive Director Fred Redden said. “We are at capacity in almost every one of the shops.”
He said enrollment continues to increase. Currently, three of the four of the CCCTC’s sending schools — Curwensville, Philipsburg-Osceola and Moshannon Valley — are sending more than 50 percent of their junior and senior classes to CCCTC, with Curwensville sending two-thirds of its junior and senior classes to the school, Redden said.
Clearfield Area School District is the only sending school that is not sending more than 50 percent of its junior and senior classes to CCCTC, Redden said.
In addition to the capacity issues, Redden said the school’s HVAC system is aging and in need of replacement.
Redden said they are considering projects that would meet the school and its student’s needs without being too much of a burden on its sending schools.
He said the state continues to add more money to career and technology education in the form of grants, and once the feasibility study is completed, CCCTC would look into grant funds to help fund its cost.
It will take about three months to complete the feasibility, Jerry Bankovich of KTH Architects said.
In other business,
- Redden reported the adult education Practical Nursing Program enrollment numbers have not yet recovered to their pre-pandemic numbers. He reported that Practical Nursing Instructor Selena Scarnati has resigned from her position and Redden asked the JOC to advertise the position, but he said they wouldn’t fill the position unless enrollment numbers warrant it. The JOC voted unanimously to accept Scarnati’s resignation and to advertise for the position.
The JOC approved the following motions,
- Add the following as mentors for new instructors at a pay not to exceed the following amounts, Darrin Dale $380, Jonathan Dale $285, Lauren Hopkins $500, Dan Kerlin $285, Jennifer Kerr $275, and Reece Matthew $450.
- Add Noah Rumsky as a substitute teacher.
- Approve spending up to $70,000 of a school safety and security grant funds for a new PA system.
- Approve the articulation agreements with Rosedale Technical College for Collision Repair, Diesel, HVACR, Electrical Occupations and Welding.