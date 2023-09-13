Clearfield County Career and Technology Center Joint Operating Committee decided to pursue a scaled-back energy efficiency project at its recent meeting.
The JOC had requested proposals from companies to perform upgrades to the building under a guaranteed energy savings program. A contractor would propose a plan to upgrade these and other systems in the building, and would guarantee the energy savings from the upgrade would equal or exceed the cost over the life of the contract. If the upgrades fail to pay for themselves, the contractor would be required to reimburse CCCTC for the difference.
CCCTC received proposals from two companies, both of which included installing solar arrays.
The cost of the proposals were from $2.7 million McClure and $3.7 million from ESG — but ESG had more included in its proposal.
To save on costs Redden recommended they go back and ask for proposals to replace just the rooftop HVAC units and the hot water heaters and leave out the solar array, winterization, transformer replacement, and plumbing upgrades.
Redden recommended they ask for prices for both electrical and gas rooftop units and water heater so they can compare them.
In the initial proposals, Redden said both companies proposed installing a natural gas water heater, but one company proposed electrical rooftop units while the other proposed natural gas.
The JOC voted to accept Redden’s recommendations.
The JOC was considering expanding and renovating its building to accommodate its growing enrollment, but decided to scale back the project after the feasibility study determined it would cost roughly $20 million.
Redden said Monday that he is holding discussions with a local company to rent space to potentially move the adult practical nursing program off campus, potentially freeing up space in the building for other programs.
He said this would require some renovations, but it would be significantly less expensive than expanding the size of the building.
“We would definitely save a tremendous amount of money,” Redden said.
Redden said he also spoke to a company about potentially constructing a storage building behind the school at a significantly lower price than what was proposed in the feasibility study.
The feasibility study estimated it would cost roughly $2 million to construct a storage building.