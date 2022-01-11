Clearfield County Career and Technology Center is merging its Metal Engineering and Welding and Metal Fabrication programs, Executive Director Fred Redden said.
At the recent meeting of the CCCTC Joint Operating Committee, Redden said the school is merging the two programs into a single program.
He said there are 36 students who have signed up for welding and only three that signed up for the Metal Engineering Technology Program.
“It’s probably our best move to morph those two programs together,” Redden said. “They go hand in hand, so I don’t think its going to be a problem.”
Redden said there wouldn’t be any layoffs from the move and he said he has already spoken to both instructors about the move.
“We aren’t looking to furlough anyone, we are just looking at creating more opportunities for the kids,” Redden said.
Redden said by combining the programs they were able to take the majority of the people off the waiting list, and the school now has 36 students enrolled in both programs.
Redden said it would be a two-year process for the programs to be merged until juniors currently enrolled in the precision machining program have graduated.