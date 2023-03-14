Clearfield County Career and Technology Center’s Joint Operating Committee on Monday discussed hiring an assistant principal and a special education specialist.
Executive Director Fred Redden asked the JOC to approve the administration creating a job description for the assistant principal position and a special education specialist.
He said the positions are needed because school’s enrollment went from 373 in 2016-17 to 501 this year, and roughly 31 percent of their students have an IEP (Independent Education Plan.)
Redden said he has spoken to the superintendents of the sending schools and they are supportive of the plan.
Superintendent of Record Terry of Struble of the Clearfield Area School District said he agreed that both positions are needed due to the increased enrollment at the school, despite the increased cost.
“The reality is, if the kids are here, we need to support them,” Struble said.
Redden said the assistant principal position would cost the school roughly $100,000 a year with salary and benefits.
The JOC voted to approve creating the job descriptions for the assistant principal and special education specialist.
In other business, the JOC approved:
- 10 additional days for Jessica McKendrick, student services coordinator.
- resignation for retirement purposes of Mike Kline as precision machining instructor and Michael Supine as distributive education and cooperative education instructor.
- 10 additional days to practical nursing instructors Tonya Saggese, Alene Homan and Jessica Lash.
- Ronece Walters as a substitute teacher for the remainder of the school year.
- spending $8,364 to have the McClure Company for preventative maintenance on the HVACR system.
- sending 25 students/competitors and five advisors to the SkillsUSA state conference in Hershey April 12-14.
- Trade Adjustment Assistance Master Agreement with the state Department of Labor and Industry.
- memorandum of understanding with the Clearfield Regional Police Department.
- Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit computer service rates.
- spending up to $100,000 to address equipment issues in the Truck Driver Training Program. Redden said the program needs to purchase two trailers and a tractor and repair one tractor for the program.