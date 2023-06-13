The Joint Operating Committee of the Clearfield County Career and Technology Center is exploring scaled down options for renovating its building after the projected cost came in higher than anticipated.
Last Month, CCCTC engineer KTH Architects estimated the project cost to expand and renovate the CCCTC building would be approximately $20 million.
“We all agree a $20 million project is out of the question for us,” Executive Director Fred Redden said.
He said the building does have critical areas that need to be addressed, such as the rooftop HVAC units, installing a natural gas line into the building, and the hot water heater needs to be replaced.
Redden proposed replacing these systems under a guaranteed energy savings program where a contractor would propose a plan to upgrade these and other systems in the building, and would guarantee the energy savings from the upgrade would equal or exceed the cost over the life of the contract. If the upgrades fail to pay for themselves, the contractor would be required to reimburse the CCCTC for the difference.
Redden said six firms interested in the project have already visited the building. Initial projections are that this project would cost roughly $3.2 million, Redden said.
One of the firms that visited the school said as a part of the energy savings project, the district should consider installing solar panels, because there could be enough land behind the building to place enough panels to pay for the all of the building’s electrical costs.
The JOC voted unanimously to advertise for Request for Proposals of an ESCO (Energy Service Companies) energy savings project to replace the district’s rooftop HVAC units, its hot water heater and install a natural gas line with the possibility of solar.
As for the rest of the building, Redden said CCCTC is considering a scaled down project that wouldn’t increase the cost to the CCCTC sending school districts and taxpayers.
CCCTC is within two years of paying off a $10 million bond issue from its last renovation project, and he is meeting with the CCCTC bond counsel next week to determine how much in new bonds the school can issue once the old bonds expire, which would keep the school’s debt service payments the same.
That estimate would determine how much the school could spend on renovating/expanding the building, Redden said.
He said the old bonds had an interest rate of roughly 2 percent, and interest rates have gone up since those bonds were issued — so it is unlikely the school would be able to issue $10 million in bonds again.
Because the school is running low on space, and they are scaling down the project, Redden asked the JOC for permission to explore possibly leasing or acquiring space to move the adult practical nursing program off campus.
Redden said this isn’t a definite move, but it is a possible option for the school. The JOC gave permission for Redden to look into this option and JOC member Doreen Hoover of the Curwensville Area School District said they should always explore the options of what’s available and what’s the best for their students.