Clearfield County Career and Technology Center might have to return $207,000 in federal grant funds due to an administrative error.
At Monday night’s meeting of the CCCTC Joint Operating Committee, John Taylor of Baker Tilly gave the annual audit report and reported the school might have to return $207,000 in federal grant funds, because the school did not comply with the grant requirements.
The money is a portion of $412,000 in federal CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Ecomonic Security) Act funds according to CCCTC Business Administrator Susan Barger.
Taylor said the school applied for and received the grant funds for its adult education program.
Taylor said the school withdrew all of the funds, which closed the grant — but it continued to spend the funds after the deadline. Anything the school spent after that was now an ineligible expense.
Barger said the school had until March to draw down the funds, so she drew down the funds. Twelve days after she drew the funds down, the federal government issued a notice telling schools that if they hadn’t spent the money yet, to not draw all the funds down and leave $1,000 in the account, and they would then receive an extension
But Barger said she had already drawn all of the funds down.
Barger said she is requesting an extension from the Department of Education in the hopes the CCCTC doesn’t have to return the $207,000.
John Compton of Baker Tilly said it isn’t a surprise this happened. He said the federal government has distributed a lot of grant funds over the past few years and said it would be an understatement to say its rules were not always “crystal clear.”
“It’s understandable how some of these requirements could be misconstrued,” he said.
He said he hopes the U.S. Department of Education grants the CCCTC an extension so it won’t have to return the money.
“Hopefully, common sense will prevail,” Compton said.
Other than the issue with the grant, Taylor said everything else in the audit is OK. He noted that the CCCTC fund balance declined $986,000, but that was due to costs associated with the roof replacement project at the school. He said the roof expenses were roughly $1.6 million and the sending schools contributed $500,000 toward the cost, with the CCCTC paying the remaining balance.
“The fund balance went down, but it’s not raining inside,” Chairman Todd Jeffries of the Philipsburg Osceola School District said.