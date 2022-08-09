The Joint Operating Committee of the Clearfield County Career and Technology voted to increase the pay of substitute teachers to $110 per day at its recent meeting.
Superintendent of Record Gregg Paladina of Philipsburg Osceola Area School District said the $90 per diem that CCCTC was paying its substitutes is too low — and most school districts in the area pay $110 to $120 per day for substitutes.
“I do think you should look at what you are paying your substitutes,” Paladina said.
Business Administrator Susan Barger said last year, the school used a lot more substitutes than usual, and hadn’t had the chance to look at how an increase would impact the budget.
Paladina said the increase is probably due to more teachers taking sick days due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Barger said she believes they would be able to cover a small increase in pay but doesn’t think they would be able to afford increasing substitute pay to $120 per day and instead recommended raising the pay to $105 per day.
She said the school has $89,000 in reserves to pay for costs due to medical leave, etc.
The board voted unanimously to set the substitute pay at $110 per day, with committee member Philip Carr absent.