The Joint Operating Committee of the Clearfield County Career and Technology voted to increase the pay of substitute teachers to $110 per day at its recent meeting.

Superintendent of Record Gregg Paladina of Philipsburg Osceola Area School District said the $90 per diem that CCCTC was paying its substitutes is too low — and most school districts in the area pay $110 to $120 per day for substitutes.

