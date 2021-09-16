Highlights from Monday’s meeting of the Joint Operating Committee of the Clearfield County Career and Technology Center include the following action items:

  • Tanya Danko, William Spencer and Gale Washic were approved as substitute instructors.
  • Members approved the Memorandum of Understanding regarding supplemental positions.
  • Jerome Mick, Dan Kerlin and Jennifer Womer were approved as SkillsUSA advisors at a rate of $850 each.
  • Susan Barger was approved as the finance manager/treasurer for SkillsUSA at a rate of $850.
  • Kate Crawford and Jess McKendrick were approved as Secondary and Intergenerational National Technical Honor Society advisors at a rate of $250 each.
  • Heather Williams approved as the Practical Nursing Technical Honor Society advisor.
  • Stephanie Hnatkovich approved as school nurse at an amount not to exceed $500.
  • Holly Ryan approved as yearbook advisor.
  • Robin Dusch approved as assistant yearbook advisor.
  • Approved resignation of Tarren Smith as English Language Arts instructor and Jordan Confer as mathematics instructor.
  • Approved the maintenance agreement with NRG Building services for the controls for the HVAC system.
  • Approve the consulting agreement with the KSL Group for E-Rate services at a cost of $3,500.
  • Approved the part-time adult education evening classes and their instructors.

