Highlights from Monday’s meeting of the Joint Operating Committee of the Clearfield County Career and Technology Center include the following action items:
- Tanya Danko, William Spencer and Gale Washic were approved as substitute instructors.
- Members approved the Memorandum of Understanding regarding supplemental positions.
- Jerome Mick, Dan Kerlin and Jennifer Womer were approved as SkillsUSA advisors at a rate of $850 each.
- Susan Barger was approved as the finance manager/treasurer for SkillsUSA at a rate of $850.
- Kate Crawford and Jess McKendrick were approved as Secondary and Intergenerational National Technical Honor Society advisors at a rate of $250 each.
- Heather Williams approved as the Practical Nursing Technical Honor Society advisor.
- Stephanie Hnatkovich approved as school nurse at an amount not to exceed $500.
- Holly Ryan approved as yearbook advisor.
- Robin Dusch approved as assistant yearbook advisor.
- Approved resignation of Tarren Smith as English Language Arts instructor and Jordan Confer as mathematics instructor.
- Approved the maintenance agreement with NRG Building services for the controls for the HVAC system.
- Approve the consulting agreement with the KSL Group for E-Rate services at a cost of $3,500.
- Approved the part-time adult education evening classes and their instructors.