The Joint Operating Committee of the Clearfield County Career and Technology Center approved the following motions at its meeting Monday night.
- Advertise for substitute instructors and custodians.
- Accept the resignation of health occupations instructor Stephane Hnatkovich and precision machining instructor Thomas “Lew” Freeman.
- Hire Jayna Vicary as welding and fabrications instructor.
- Approve Troy Danver and Brad Dixon as mentors for new instructors.
- Approve moving Alene Homan from full-time to part-time practical nursing instructor and approve giving her three additional days.
- Employ Cherry Krieg for the OB classes for the practical nursing program.
- Approve Jody Gunter as school nurse.
- Approve the handbooks for secondary students and parents, the faculty and staff handbook, the adult education handbook and the truck driver training handbook.
- Set May 25, 2023 as the date for graduation and to hold it at the Clearfield Area Jr./Sr. High School.
- Approve allowing Nittany Learning Services to occupy the truck driver training classroom for use for an alternative education program for disruptive students.
- Approve using Kip’s Bus Service to transport health occupation students to Penn Highlands Clearfield for their clinical work.