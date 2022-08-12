The Joint Operating Committee of the Clearfield County Career and Technology Center approved the following motions at its meeting Monday night.

  • Advertise for substitute instructors and custodians.
  • Accept the resignation of health occupations instructor Stephane Hnatkovich and precision machining instructor Thomas “Lew” Freeman.
  • Hire Jayna Vicary as welding and fabrications instructor.
  • Approve Troy Danver and Brad Dixon as mentors for new instructors.
  • Approve moving Alene Homan from full-time to part-time practical nursing instructor and approve giving her three additional days.
  • Employ Cherry Krieg for the OB classes for the practical nursing program.
  • Approve Jody Gunter as school nurse.
  • Approve the handbooks for secondary students and parents, the faculty and staff handbook, the adult education handbook and the truck driver training handbook.
  • Set May 25, 2023 as the date for graduation and to hold it at the Clearfield Area Jr./Sr. High School.
  • Approve allowing Nittany Learning Services to occupy the truck driver training classroom for use for an alternative education program for disruptive students.
  • Approve using Kip’s Bus Service to transport health occupation students to Penn Highlands Clearfield for their clinical work.

