The Joint Operating Committee of the Clearfield County Career and Technology Center approved the first reading of its secondary and adult education budgets for the 2023-24 school year at its meeting Monday night.
The secondary education budget, which is the budget for high school students, is $4.754 million, up from $4.41 million for the 2022-23 school year, according to Executive Director Fred Redden.
He said most of the increase is due to increased enrollment at the school, which had an enrollment of 331 in the 2016-17 school year. Next year, enrollment is expected to be 505 students.
Despite high inflation, Redden said the cost per student has only increased from approximately $8,900 per student in 2016-17 to $9,400 next year.
He said most of the increase is due to the increase in cost of utilities, fuel, materials and supplies.
“We are trying to do more with less,” Redden said.
The JOC also approved the first reading of the adult education budget of $1,079,210 for the 2023-24 school year, which is down from $1,296,000 for the 2022-23 school year
Redden said next year’s adult education budget is a little smaller than this year’s budget due to the large number of secondary students enrolled, resulting in less room for adult students in the daytime programs.
However, Redden said enrollment in the Truck Driver Training Program has increased from an average of six students to nine students a month.
Enrollment in Practical Nursing is down, but they are starting to see an uptick as summer approaches.