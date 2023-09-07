CLEARFIELD — The Joint Operating Committee of the Clearfield County Career and Technology Center is pleased to announce the appointment of Steven Martell as the new CCCTC electrical occupations instructor.
Martell graduated from the Clearfield Area High School, as well as the CCCTC, and has worked in the electrical field for 20 years with extensive electrical experience in residential, commercial and industrial.
Martell is excited to bring his experience and knowledge to the CCCTC.
The electrical occupations program accepts high school students from five surrounding sending schools, as well as adults.
The mission at the CCCTC is to provide quality career-technical education programs and services that prepare youth and adults for success in the workplace, postsecondary and community, now and in the future and we are excited to have Mr. Martell as part of the team.
To learn more about the CCCTC, visit www.ccctc.edu.