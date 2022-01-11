Clearfield County Career and Technology Center Executive Director Fred Redden said he is pleased with the recent growth in the school’s enrollment.
At the recent meeting of the CCCTC Joint Operating Committee, Redden said when he began his position six years ago, the school’s enrollment was about 190 students for each of the morning and afternoon sessions.
During is second year, he said administration was really happy when they had more that 200 per session.
However, this year the school’s enrollment for the morning session is 260 students — and they are now close to maximum capacity. Redden said all but four programs at the school are full.
CCCTC was able to increase its enrollment, despite all of its sending school districts having declining enrollment.
“People are realizing that job opportunities within the trades are through the roof,” Redden said.
Redden said about 60 percent of the incoming junior class at the Moshannon Valley High School is enrolled at CCCTC, and West Branch has similar numbers. Philipsburg Osceola has about half of its graduating class enrolled at the CCCTC.
Redden credited the increased enrollment due to the hard work of teachers and staff at the vocational technical school, as well as the guidance counselors and the administrative teams of the sending schools.