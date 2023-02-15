The Joint Operating Committee of the Clearfield County Career and Technology Center continued discussions on the need to expand its building at its meeting Monday night.
Executive Director Fred Redden said the CCCTC is almost at capacity. There are only five openings in the Drafting and Design Program, and all of the other programs are full. Plus there is a waiting list of 11 people for the Cosmetology Program, Redden said.
The CCCTC hired KTH Architects of DuBois to conduct a feasibility study on expansion and renovation of the building, and the firm recently conducted a walkthrough of the building, Redden said.
He said the firm compiled a list of needs. Parking lots require repairs and repaving, the carpentry storage building needs to be relocated and additional new storage space is needed throughout the building.
Redden said some programs, such as automotive, collision repair and masonry, are having to store equipment and supplies outside due to the lack of storage space.
The CCCTC needs to add six welding booths to the welding program, additional classroom space, as well as an outdoor canopy to give students the experience of welding outside.
The school also needs additional changing areas. Superintendent of Record Terry Struble of the Clearfield Area School District said with more and more males and females participating in all of the programs, more changing areas are needed. Currently students have to stagger when they change, taking up valuable instruction time.
For example, Redden said currently there are four female students in automotive, one in carpentry, three in collision repair, two in diesel mechanics, three in masonry and nine in welding, and there are nine male students in health occupations.
The adult Truck Driver Training Program is working out of a shed for its classroom work and needs a new classroom, Redden said.
Health occupations is out of space and in need of more room.
The school also requires an office for the school nurse. The school nurse is currently using a conference room as an office, and there isn’t a restroom in the room.
The Cosmetology Program also requires more space, but unfortunately even with expansion, Redden said it might not be enough to accommodate 11 additional students.
Other programs would have some reconfiguration to improve efficiency.
“Everything here are needs,” Struble said. “Right now there is no fluff in this conversation.”
Redden said they do not yet have a cost estimate on the expansion and renovation project. Redden said there is a lot more state and federal grant money allocated to vocational education, but it isn’t known yet if capital projects are eligible for funding.