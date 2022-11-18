The Clearfield County Career and Technology Center is considering upgrades to its building.
At Monday night’s meeting, the CCCTC Joint Operating Committee authorized Executive Director Fred Redden to seek proposals to have a feasibility study done on the possible CCCTC building projects.
Redden said they are looking at several projects. He said the school is running out of classroom facilities due to rising enrollment. Redden said enrollment has increased by 27 percent since 2016, and now there is approximately 465 students at the school.
The school’s parking lot also needs work, and it will likely be a sizable project, Redden said.
Plus many of the rooftop HVAC units are nearing the end of their useful life expectancy and will need to be replaced.
Redden said the school has funds set aside for upgrades and is applying for a $250,000 grant to help pay for the HVAC rooftop units. He asked that a small feasibility study be conducted to determine what should be done.
The JOC assented to Redden seeking proposals for a feasibility study on the building.
In other business, the JOC voted to,
- Hire Jess Granville, Meghan Kerlin and Tanya Kunsman as substitute instructors.
- Hire Darlene Ardary as subcontracted practical nursing instructor at a rate of $300 days for up to five days, pending receipt of all required paperwork.
- Hire Mark Seinfeld as an English Language Arts substitute, retroactive to Oct. 31.
- Approve the resignation of Troy Danver as masonry instructor and advertise for the position.