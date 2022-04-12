The Joint Operating Committee at Clearfield County Career and Technology Center approved the first readings of its 2022-23 adult education and secondary education budgets at its recent meeting.
The secondary education budget is $4,415,680, which is $243,431 or 5.8 percent higher than last year, according to Business Administrator Susan Barger.
The adult education budget is $1,296,675, which is $17,500 less than last year.
The JOC will vote on the budgets at its meeting next month.
In other business, the JOC approved to:
- hire Tonya Saggese as practical nursing instructor at a salary of $72,500 per year.
- approve the resignation of Daniel Schleiden as culinary arts instructor effective April 1 and to advertise for his replacement at the conclusion of the school year. Since the school year is almost over, the school will be using a substitute to teach the class for the remainder of the year, according to Principal Tiffany Cover.
- approve using Cheryl Kreig for up to 50 hours of mentoring time beyond her retirement date to be used at the discretion of the executive director.
- approve holding graduation ceremonies on May 26 at 7 p.m. at the Clearfield Area High School stadium, weather permitting. The ceremonies will be held inside of the high school in case of inclement weather
.