Clearfield County Career and Technology Center approved a new four-year contract with its employees at its meeting Monday night.
The contract gives support staff a 50 to 75 cents per hour raise, CCCTC Executive Director Fred Redden said.
This action was to make the jobs more competitive to attract people to work there, according to Redden. Support staff includes, custodial, student aides, and clerical positions.
Under the former contract, instructors receive a $1,500 per year raise, which would now go up to $1,650 per year, starting next year under the new contract, Redden said.
Benefits will stay the same, Redden said.
The contract covers roughly 50 employees, Redden said.
“The driving factor was to make the rates comparable to the competition in the community,” Redden said.
Committee member Philip Carr of the Clearfield Area School District cast the lone dissenting vote. Carr participated in the meeting via video teleconferencing and didn’t state a reason for voting against the contract.