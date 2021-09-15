Clearfield County Career and Technology Center Joint Operating Committee at its recent meeting voted to apportion a part of the cost of its roof repairs to its five sending school districts according to their CCCTC student enrollment.
The roof is expected to cost about $1.7 million and CCCTC is using $1 million in reserves, Executive Director Fred Redden said. The remaining costs will be apportioned among its sending districts according to the percentage of the district’s average daily membership, Redden said.
The percentages are as follows — Clearfield 30.4 percent, Curwensville 15.7 percent, Moshannon Valley 17.5 percent, Philipsburg-Osceola 17.2 percent and West Branch 19.2 percent.
Redden said the sending school districts appear to be in agreement with the percentages.
However, the JOC did not set a dollar amount on the recommendation, Redden said, because the cost of the project could change.
The district is having issues with roof leaks and the contractor of the project, David Maines & Associates of Lewistown, is setting up a plan in case they start to have severe leaks, Redden said.
Redden said the worst areas are in the nursing area and the HVAC shop, and they will be pumping as much water as they can off the roof this fall and winter to prevent any severe leaks from occurring.
The roof had 13 years left on its warranty by Garland Co., and Garland agreed to pay $500,000 for the materials cost of the roof — but this is now unclear. Redden said CCCTC has since cut ties with Garland Co. and he couldn’t comment on the situation further, according to a previous article in The Progress.