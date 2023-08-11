The employees of the Clearfield County Conservation District often times find themselves having to travel deep into the woods in order to complete their projects to the best of their abilities.
Sometimes, to do this, they must park their truck and walk with their equipment miles into the woods to the work site. Not only is this impractical, but it keeps them from getting out there quicker and doing their work.
However, at Thursday’s CCCD meeting, the board decided to make a big investment to help them save time and effort, and to be more efficient on the job.
The idea of investing in a new side-by-side and trailer was brought up to the board by District Manager Willie Null, who advocated for the purchase of such a useful vehicle.
“The purchase of this side-by-side would allow us to get into these areas much easier and much quicker,” Null explained. “We’d be able to spend more time doing work and it’d be much safer getting in and out of these places.”
Null continued, “As we continue to grow and do good work, we’re going to need to invest in things like this eventually, so why not now?”
Null had searched around the Clearfield area and brought examples of the side-by-side and trailer that he felt would work best for the district.
The one he had picked out was from Karns Equipment. It was a six-seated side-by-side and is customizable with a front and back windshield, along with an additional compartment for storage. Null had also examined an aluminum trailer that would work well with the side-by-side.
The trailer will run the district about $5,500 and the side-by-side Null had picked out sits at $19,900.
While the reception to such an investment by the CCCD was met with excitement, however it doesn’t come without its concerns.
“Where is this money going to be coming from,” Chairman Mike Gill asked. “Do we have the funding for an investment like this?”
Null provided Gill with an explanation. The CCCD had access to block grant money to put forth towards the purchase of the side-by-side and trailer, along with additional admin money. Between those two sources of money, the total fee would be covered.
Another concern was brought up by Clearfield County Comissioner Dave Glass.
“Don’t get me wrong, I’m all for the purchase of this. It would be such a great asset to have for the district,” Glass said, “However, does the district really need a side-by-side with six seats? Could there be one with less?”
In response, Null said, “That’s true but we often times have multiple people going on these projects, so I figured that the additional seating could be useful.”
After some further discussion, additional seating was agreed upon and a motion was made to purchase the side-by-side and trailer.
The motion was passed unanimously and a purchase is imminent.