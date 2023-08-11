Fall is coming fast and with it comes a plethora of celebrations. One of such celebrations is the Clearfield County Conservation District’s Conservation Celebration.
The celebration is set to be held at Curwensville Lake on Sept. 9. The celebration will run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and entry to the event is free with the donation of a non-perishable food item. The celebration will feature stands and activities from several organizations and groups.
One of the featured activities is kayaking and canoeing on the lake. People participating will be able to take a lesson on kayaking and canoeing, how to do it and the safety behind it.
While everything is coming together as planned, one piece remains unfilled; volunteers.
“Everything is really falling into place this year,” District Manager Willie Null explained. “We’ve got everything we need presentation and activity-wise. The only thing we’re really lacking though is volunteers.”
“We really need some people to step up and help us out with this event. If that happens, I truly think we’re all set,” Null continued.
If you would like to volunteer for this upcoming event, contact the CCCD at its website, www.clfdccd.com/contact-us.html, or its phone number, 814-765-2629.