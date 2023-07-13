Clearfield County Conservation District has used money from its dirt and gravel funding to make a new investment for the district — a new, 2023 Buffalo Turbine debris blower, or the Cyclone PTO.
The Cyclone PTO features a 360-degree blowing nozzle, a 10-year warranty and only weight 250 pounds, meaning that it is light for a machine of this caliber. It’s specialty is blowing leaves and debris out of ditches and roadways and that is exactly what the CCCD plans on doing it with it.
“What we intend on doing with this piece of equipment is to offer it to smaller municipalities and boroughs in the area for rent, that way they can clean their drainage ditches after a big project per se,” said Education Technician and DGLVR Program Specialist Mark Lyons.
Municipalities in Clearfield County have been notified through email that resource is now available to them. To rent this machinery for a day, it will cost about $30 per day.
In addition to be an affordable, safe option to perform ditch and drainage cleaning, the Cyclone PTO also solves another issue — it is environmentally friendly and prevents the soil under and around the ditch to be disturbed.
‘’This is a really useful piece of equipment and it solves the problem of soil disruption around the drainage ditch,” Lyons explained. “The traditional way of cleaning these ditches is just to drag a big trowel or something like that along the bottom of it, but doing it that way just makes that ditch deeper and deeper. The continual disruption of that soil is a negative too.”
Lyons continued, “Doing it this way is more environmentally friendly. We might not make a huge return in profit on this but its really nice to have and we’re happy to help out all of the surrounding municipalities by offering this up for them to take advantage of.”
To obtain usage of the Cyclone PTO, contact CCCD at 814-765-2629 and https://www.clfdccd.com/contact-us.html.