Catholic School students featured on local tv show 'Proclaim!"

TYRONE — Each Sunday at 10:30 a.m. on WATM ABC 23, the Dioceses of Altoona-Johnstown airs Proclaim! TV Ministry which spotlights news and happenings throughout the diocese.
Tyrone’s Saint Matthew School was featured recently as part of a tribute to Catholic Schools Week held this week, Jan. 29 to Feb. 4.
Show host Tony DeGol and cameraman Chris Cameron visited the school to tape several feature stories that were part of the broadcast.
“This year’s theme is Catholic Schools: Faith. Excellence. Service,” DeGol explained. “The Diocese of Altoona-Johnstown is home to 13 Catholic elementary schools and four Catholic high schools and more than 3,100 students enrolled in preschool through grade 12.”
Taping at Saint Matthew School highlighted the aspect of Faith and Service as the preschool class learned Bible verses and made valentines for residents of area nursing homes.
In addition, third grade students shared the personalized letters they are writing to ill and homebound members of the church.
Excellence in education was on display in the STEM Science Lab as preschool students experimented with creating a fuel that could actually launch their water bottle rockets.
The Proclaim crew spent time with the intermediate age entrepreneurship class as their student run business worked on their latest service product. “Right now we are designing posters and commercials for social media and tv to advertise our product,” explained fourth grader Hannah Narehood. “This product is collecting food for the Tyrone Golden Eagle Backpack Program.”
To view pictures and videos from the taping visit the Saint Matthew School Tyrone Facebook page.
Students from the Moshannon Valley/Sandy Ridge area attend the school.