CATHERINE S. BARR

KENMORE, N.Y. — Catherine S. Barr, 92, formerly of Irvona, died on Jan. 28, 2022 in Kenmore, N.Y.

A memorial service will be held at the Oak Hill Cemetery, Curwensville on Saturday, June 25, 2022 at 10:30 a.m.

