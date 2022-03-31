WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, D-PA, announced $46.96 million in federal funding for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for water infrastructure projects in Pennsylvania, stretching from Somerset County to Clinton County.
The funding comes from the FY23 allocation of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA).
Local Army Corps projects receiving funding include Curwensville Lake in Clearfield County and Foster Joseph Sayers Dam in Centre County.
“Water infrastructure plays a critical role in local economies across Pennsylvania, from Somerset County to Clinton County,” said Senator Casey. “Thanks to the infrastructure law, more Pennsylvanians can live without fear of major flooding damage and local residents and visitors alike can enjoy our abundant natural resources.”
Clearfield CountyFor Curwensville Lake, the Army Corps is receiving $250,000 to flush relief wells of the dam. The dam reduces the flood heights along the West branch below the dam and provides a lake for recreation.
Centre CountyThe Army Corps is receiving $300,000 for the Foster Joseph Sayers Dam to repave deteriorating dam access roads.