Executive Director Fred Redden provided the Clearfield County Career and Technology Center Joint Operating Committee an update on the roof project at its meeting Monday.
The CCCTC’s roof is leaking. It is planning to have the roof repaired/replaced at a cost of approximately $1.8 million. The project won’t begin in earnest until next summer but Redden said emergency drainage work on the roof will start in a week or two.
He said some of the fittings on the roof drains have asbestos insulation, which have to be removed. Redden said the CCCTC is close to getting a quote on the asbestos abatement portion the project.
CCCTC is using $1 million of its reserves to pay for the roof project, with the remaining cost being divided among the five sending school districts based on the districts’ share of student population at CCCTC.
The roof was installed by Garland Co., and it still has 13 years left on its warranty. Garland had agreed to pay $500,000 for the materials cost of the roof, but last month the JOC voted to cut ties with the company.
Monday Redden said he continues to have contact with Garland, and he hopes to have some good news for the JOC at its meeting next month.
“Right now we are waiting to go to the board of directors,” Redden said. “But at least they are still in correspondence with us.”