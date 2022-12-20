Myles Caragein was hired as the new head coach of the Clearfield Area High School football team at Monday night’s meeting of the Clearfield Area School Board.
Caragein takes over for longtime head coach Tim Janocko, who retired this year after serving as head coach since 1985.
Caragein is employed as a math teacher in the district and has served as assistant coach for the football team since 2014. He is the head coach of the high school track and field team, Superintendent Terry Struble said.
The school board also reappointed Sandy Bailor as head girls volleyball coach, Todd Trinidad as head boys soccer coach, appointed Gina Albright as head girls soccer coach, Michelle Rowles as junior high head girls volleyball coach, Nicole Fedder, junior high assistant softball coach, Justin Schneck, volunteer boys basketball coach and Nolan Barr, volunteer wrestling coach.
In other business, the school board approved the following appointments/resignations.
- Appointments — Gail Stiner, substitute cafeteria worker; Kassi Dixon, secondary guidance counselor; Jane Stiner, substitute cafeteria worker; John Ogden, part-time elementary food service technician; Brian Lyle, teacher mentor for Troy Danver; Kenneth LaBorde, teacher mentor for new elementary psychologist; Andrew Shimko, teacher mentor for special education teacher; Linda McPherson, substitute cafeteria worker; Brittany Hipps, elementary (attendance) secretary.
- Resignations — Carol Tyger, elementary student council advisor and Angela Huff, junior high student council advisor.