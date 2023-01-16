Clearfield County will be holding a Candidates Night for anyone considering running for local office, on Tuesday, Feb. 7 at the Clearfield County Courthouse, Courtroom 1, 1 North Second St., Clearfield from 6 to 8 p.m.
The following topics will be discussed:
- Election eycle calendar
- Petitions, filing fees, and signature requirements
- Statements of financial Interest
- Campaign finance
- School directors – cross filing requirements
The election office will have petition packets and all necessary paperwork and information required to run for office at this presentation. If you are unable to attend, petition packets will be available at our office beginning the week of Feb. 6.
There is no charge for this program and it is open to the public. If you have any questions regarding this program, call (814)765-2642, Ext. 5053 or e-mail elections@clearfieldco.org.