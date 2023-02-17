EBENSBURG — Cambria County Recorder of Deeds Melissa Kimla has announced her bid for re-election.
Kimla was elected recorder of deeds in 2019. The office records date back to 1804, and the office is responsible for recording land records such as deeds, mortgages, right of ways, permits and various other documents. The Recorder of Deeds Office also records military discharges.
Kimla has updated the recording management system, which enhances the ability to search for records and information, in an online platform. Also changing to this new system has brought cost-saving benefits and the ability to pay via credit or debit card. Kimla has committed to transferring all existing deeds into a digitized copy for easier access and storage of all information.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, Kimla’s office remained open and fully functional to assist the public with any needs, allowing all recording to stay streamlined, even during the hardened times.
“When re-elected I will continue to improving the Recorders Office to better be of service to the public, to improve and stay up to date on innovations and systems, and to save cost to our county,” Kimla said. “(I will stay) in touch with our veterans through multiple veteran outreach programs and assist them with any DD-214 related records.”
The candidate is a graduate of Northern Cambria High School. Kimla is active with the Pennsylvania Recorder of Deeds Association and attends the Kinport Assembly of God. She resides in Northern Cambria with her husband John.