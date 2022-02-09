EBENSBURG — For 50 Years the Cambria County Conservation District has sponsored a Tree & Plant sale to offer items for landscaping and gardening needs.
The district is offering seedlings and bare root nursery stock to help customers create small orchards, wildlife habitat, small fruit gardens and beautiful landscapes. The anniversary catalog includes many new varieties of fruit trees, shade and ornamental trees/shrubs, and evergreen seedlings. The berry selection includes strawberries, raspberries, blueberries, and elderberries.
Customers will also find asparagus, rhubarb and a selection of perennial flowers, peonies and ground cover. Wildlife boxes are also offered along with support items for plants.
Celebrate the coming spring with us by browsing the catalog and a fillable order form at www.cambriaconservationdistrict.org; visit the Cambria County Conservation District Facebook Page; or call 814-472-2120 to request a catalog.
The deadline for orders is March 25, 2022 with payment. Orders need to be picked up on Friday, April 22 at the American Legion Cambria County Fairgrounds Agriculture Building, in Ebensburg from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Proceeds support local conservation efforts and environmental education programs.