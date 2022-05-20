C. Alan Walker, of Clearfield, was this year’s winner of the prestigious Distinguished Citizen of the Commonwealth Award presented by the Pennsylvania Society.
The award is given annually to an individual who has made an impact on the economic development at the state and local level in Pennsylvania.
“I’m honored and humbled,” Walker said. “It was a real surprise.”
Walker received the award at a special ceremony in the Rotunda of the Pennsylvania State Capitol on Thursday.
Walker served as the secretary for the Department of Community and Economic Development between 2010 and 2014. Walker said he has been involved in economic development dating back to when he moved back to Clearfield County in 1973.
Walker said he hopes the award brings positive attention to the Clearfield area and the efforts that people in the area have done for economic development.
“An award like this is an award for the whole community and not just me,” Walker said.
Walker provided a copy of his acceptance speech. In the speech, he notes he was born and raised in Bigler.
“For me growing up in a mining village in the 1950’s, it was all about faith, family and friends,” Walker said in his acceptance speech. “That’s still what it’s all about.”
He said his family’s home had the New York Central Railroad on one side and the Pennsylvania Railroad on the other. Just beyond the railroad tracks there was a clay mine.
But over the years, he said he witnessed the area lose its industrial base. In the late 1960’s, both railroads would go bankrupt, and in the 1970’s, the steel industry collapsed. Clearfield County supplied the fire bricks for the steel mills, and the county went from having 25 brick plants to zero today.
The coal industry was also hit hard, and Clearfield County went from having 4,000 people employed in the coal industry to fewer than 200 today, Walker said.
From 2010 to 2020, the 15th Congressional District would lose 90,000 people.
“Because of witnessing this devastation, I dedicated most of my adult life to helping distressed communities find ways to reinvent themselves and diversify their economies,” Walker said in his acceptance speech.
Walker is a second generation award winner. His late father Ray Walker received the award 20 years ago in 2003 at the age of 102, and it was an award he would always cherish, Walker said.
The Pennsylvania Society was organized in 1899 by industrialist Andrew Carnegie. It was originally named the Pennsylvania Society of New York, and it consisted of Pennsylvania businessmen who had moved to New York City for businesses purposes.
New York City was the financial capital of the United States, so a lot of businessmen from Philadelphia and Pittsburgh were living in New York. They would meet around Christmas time and reminisce about Pennsylvania.
Eventually, it developed into becoming an organization of business leaders of Pennsylvania. The organization meets twice a year, once in December in New York City and once in the spring in Pennsylvania at a revolving location. This year, the meeting was held in Harrisburg, Walker said.