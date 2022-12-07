Clearfield Borough has a problem with beavers destroying trees along the West Branch of the Susquehanna River.
Beavers have completely removed recently planted trees and significantly damaged fully grown trees on both sides of the riverbank near the Market Street Bridge, according to borough Operations Manager Leslie Stott.
Stott said the problem first appeared about a year ago, but has worsened significantly.
She said the rodents removed four or five trees that were planted about a year and a half ago at a cost of about $150 each. Stott said she suspects many of the fully grown trees damaged by the beavers won’t survive, either.
At the recommendation of a forester with the Penn State Cooperative Extension, the borough crew installed metal fencing to protect trees on the eastern riverbank near the Joseph and Elizabeth Shaw Public Library, Stott said.
However, this caused the beavers to begin cutting trees on the western side of the riverbank near Market Street Bridge — bringing complaints from residents.
Stott said residents have reported seeing as many as three beavers in the area.
Stott said the road crew is looking into what more can be done and the topic will likely be discussed at tonight’s committee meetings of the borough council.
In the past, at the request of the borough, Stott said a licensed trapper was contacted to handle a problematic beaver during trapping season.
Beaver trapping season starts on Dec. 17 and runs until March 30, according to the Pennsylvania Game Commission website.
Stott said it isn’t clear who owns the land along the riverbank in West Side, but said the borough would not object to residents installing fencing around trees to protect them from the beavers.