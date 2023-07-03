The Brockway Fourth of July Committee is proud to announce the 57nd annual Old Fashioned Fourth of July Queen. The Old Fashioned Fourth of July Queen has been a long standing tradition in the community where a graduating senior presides over the all of the festivities of the celebration. Each year the committee accepts applicants from a 16 through 20 year old Brockway School District resident and evaluates the submissions to see who most aligns with the values of the Old Fashioned Fourth of July. While the committee takes into account that the queen will represent the entire community, the queen selection is an outstanding student who gives of themselves to her community, school and church, participates in various extracurricular activities, and has many accolades and achievements.
It is with great pleasure that the committee announces the queen selection and the representative that will be presiding over the week long events. This year’s representative is Shaelynn Brubaker. Shaelynn is the daughter of Jeffrey Town and Jessica Ellenberger and is a recent graduate of the class of 2023 of Brockway High School. While in school, Shaelynn was captain of the color guard squad, drama club president, class president, a member of the senior high chorus, a competitor at the PMEA district and region choir festivals, and the BAHS school board student representative. She is a very busy young leader. She also was a Brockway Borough council student representative, captain of the varsity choir, a member of both Model UN and EU, and participated in the reality tours. For fun, she was the quarterback for the powder puff game held this year that benefited the health care for a lovely young Brockway student, Jewel Whitehill.
In her free time, Shaelynn enjoys doing community theater at the Paul G. Reitz Theater in DuBois and the Barrow Civic Theatre up in Franklin. She also will be music directing at Star Camp at the Reitz Thetaer this July. Shaelynn plans on attending the Indiana University of Pennsylvania pursuing a career and music education. Shaelynn’s crowning was announced at the Brockway Area High School’s Senior Award Ceremony by previous titleholder, Maddie Newcome. Shaelynn is starting in a musical this 4th of July weekend, so was unavailable for a formal crowning. It will be held in private. Shaelynn will be presented at The American Legion Theater in the Park Stage Patriotic Program on the 4th of July, and will lead the Old Fashioned 4th of July parade, driven by her Aunt, Candance Patricelli.
Shaelynn’s family has been very involved in education, public service, and spiritual fellowship in the community. The 4th of July committee celebrates her crowning and is proud to have her as part of the 4th of July legacy. Make sure you grab a phot with her during any of the celebration’s festivities.