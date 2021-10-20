IRVONA — Kasey Brink of Irvona has announced her campaign for the Glendale School District Board of Directors as a write-in candidate for Region 3 — Irvona, Coalport and White Township.
Brink is currently employed as a classroom assistant and a certified peer specialist at CenClear.
Brink seeks to be elected to the school board of Glendale to ensure that parents have rights and freedoms to choose what is in the best interest of their children socially, educationally and emotionally. Brink states that she believes that all children are created equal and should be treated with respect dignity and the possibility of a promising future.
Brink said in a statement that she is not afraid to stand up and challenge issues like mandates equality of a fair and positive education and accommodations for children who need special support so they too can have the same opportunities as their peers.
Brink states she would like to see an increase in parents’ choice for the best and brightest tomorrow for their children. She believes that her experience in early childhood education and being a mother of two children who attend Glendale Jr./Sr. High School has helped her to have experience in setting a strong foundation for the Glendale School District and parents.