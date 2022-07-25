The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced Monday that bridge preservation work is shifting to a pair of Interstate 80 bridges spanning Anderson Creek in Union Township, Clearfield County.
The project includes deck repairs, roadway approach work and the placement of high friction surfaces that will improve the rating of four bridges in Clearfield and Clinton counties from fair to good.
The contractor will set up traffic control measures on I-80 eastbound and westbound between mile markers 105.5 to 106.5 on Friday, July 29.
Beginning Monday, Aug. 1, the right (travel) lane will be closed, and a 13.5-foot width restriction will be in place for the left (passing) lane while crews perform the repairs. PennDOT expects this traffic pattern to be in place for approximately six weeks. It will issue an update when work shifts to the passing lane.
Clearwater Construction of Mercer, PA, is the contractor for this $2.3 million project, which PennDOT anticipates them completing by mid-October. All work is weather and schedule dependent.