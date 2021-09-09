KERRMOOR — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is alerting area drivers that a new bridge in Clearfield County is now open to traffic.
The bridge spans Campbell Run on Route 3016 (Marron Road) between Route 729 and Route 3005 (Irvona Road) in Ferguson Township. Since mid-August, crews were working to replace the old bridge with a new box culvert. An average of almost 400 vehicles crosses the structure each day.
With the new bridge open, the detour around the work zone has been lifted. The detour made use of state Route 729, state Route 3022 (Ansonville Road), and state Route 3005 (Irvona Road).
This replacement was a cooperative effort between PennDOT Clearfield County Maintenance and contractor Jay Fulkroad & Sons, Inc. of McAlisterville.
PennDOT performed excavation, demolition of the old bridge, placement of the new box culvert, and back-fill. The contractor paved the roadway approaches and installed guide rail.