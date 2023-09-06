WOODLAND — Despite the recent spell of hot weather, fall will officially arrive in a few weeks and winter is only a few short months away.
Regardless of where you live, it’s best to be prepared for the ice and snow that winter brings with it, and Bradford Township Supervisors are doing their best to make sure that they’re prepared for the worst.
Before this point, the township had operated with a 1999 Chevrolet Crew Cab to help plow snow and spread salt within the municipality. The truck was reliable, but after 24 years of usage it isn’t getting any younger.
That’s why the township has decided to invest in a new 2023 Ford F-550 Crew Cab from Tri-Star Ford at a price of $58,650. To accompany the new truck, the township has also invested another $59,174 in a new snow plow, dump bed and spreader from Bradco Supply Company, bringing the total expenses for the new vehicle and accessories to $117,824.
“We’ve been needing a new vehicle for a while and I think this is a good purchase,” said Supervisor Ronald Krise. “Not that there was anything wrong with the Chevy, it’s just getting up there in age and we’d like to have something a little bit more reliable.”
He continued, “This Ford is new, it’s got good ratings, it’s reliable and I think that we’re really going to be able to put this vehicle to good use on our roads in the winter.”
However, this new truck won’t just be put to use in the winter; there are plenty of opportunities for the vehicle to be used throughout the year. General transportation in the township and hauling of equipment are just some of the potential uses for the township’s new investment.