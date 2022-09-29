The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is alerting area motorists that box culvert and bank stabilization work on Route 2051 (Drane Highway) in Clearfield County has been completed. With the box culvert finished, the roadway is now open to traffic and the detour has been lifted.
The bridge spans a branch of Little Laurel Run in Osceola Mills and carries an average of 812 vehicles each day. Replacing the bridge has improved its rating from poor to good.
Bank stabilization on the project took place earlier this summer. The bank stabilization work zone was north of Osceola Mills Borough.
This work was a joint effort between Clearfield County PennDOT Maintenance and Nestlerode Contracting, Inc. of Lock Haven. PennDOT removed the existing structure, prepared the site, and completed the backfill. The contractor installed the new box culvert, performed bank stabilization, and handled other miscellaneous work.