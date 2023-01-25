On behalf of the Clearfield Area United Way, we would like to thank CNB Industrial Park Road staff and coordinator Heather Hoover for collecting new and gently used children’s books for the C.A.U.W. Reading Ripples Project. We would also like to thank Lisa Coval from Shaw Library for donating books to help us help others.
They will be processed for distribution to area children and youth to promote Early Grade Reading through the project. There have been nearly 7,000 books given out to date, and the program is always in need of nice books. Please contact 814-765-6521 if you, your company associates, store, club, church group, book club, group of friends, etc. would like to donate some books.
Kay Dell’Antonio, Campaign Chair
Clearfield Area United Way