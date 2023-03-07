Curwensville Regional Development Corporation would like to thank Rescue Hose and Ladder Vol. Fire Co., Brian Biancuzzo and Lezzer Lumber for the assistance they have extended to us in installing and then taking down and putting in storage the Christmas lights in Curwensville.
Your willingness to give so freely of your time and service to volunteer to do this community work is greatly appreciated. Your commitment to community service is evident in everything you do.
Thank you again.
Dee Holland, Vice Chairman
Curwensville Regional Development Corporation