WEST DECATUR — Boggs Township Supervisors Sheldon Graham and Russell Jackson aren’t messing around when it comes to the fight for obtaining broadband within their municipality.
After several months of attempting to contact Verizon and bring them to a township meeting, supervisors have met with a Verizon representative through a virtual call and reportedly have made progress in with the issue.
“We met virtually with a Verizon representative the other day and things went pretty well, I’d say,” Graham said. “Their representative is working with us to try and find some grants that would apply to our township.”
“We’re also working with them to look into some upgrades for the services we have already,” Graham continued. “Some places within the township already have service and they’re looking to strengthen that, as well as bring service to those who don’t.”
Several other townships within Clearfield County like Bradford, Bigler, Morris and Graham are also struggling with broadband and connectivity issues. However, help may be on the way, as the Clearfield County Commissioners are have held broadband-specific meetings that could help bring reception to the area.
“There’s a lot of money out there for this type of issue,” County Commissioner John Sobel said. “We’re trying to secure some of that leftover funding before the end of the year. Next year though, there will be an abundance of funding available for broadband and connectivity and we’re really targeting a large chunk of that.”
However, in Boggs Township, supervisors will be looking to secure some of that funding when the time comes. However, they will continue to work in solidarity with Verizon to secure grants and make improvements of their own.