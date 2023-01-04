Clearfield County Coroner Kim Shaffer-Snyder reported that Edward Schmidt, 41, was found dead late Tuesday afternoon in Woodland Park, Bradford Township.
It is unknown how the body was found, or how long it had been there.
Snyder said authorities do not yet know the location of Schmidt’s residence and said he could have been homeless.
She said Schmidt had no visible signs of trauma and doesn’t believe there were any signs of foul play.
Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers said it appears Schmidt died due to a drug overdose, but said they wouldn’t know for sure until an autopsy is completed.
An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday, according to Snyder.