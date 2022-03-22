Clearfield Area Board of School Directors approved an agreement to have an architectural study on the possible expansion of the Clearfield Area Elementary School at its recent school board meeting.
The board approved an architect agreement with HHSDR Inc. of Pittsburgh for a possible addition or alteration to the elementary school.
Superintendent Terry Struble said school district’s student population is larger than anticipated when it last did a study in 2012 — and now the district is short on space in the elementary school.
Struble said the pandemic made the situation worse due to social distancing rules.
When the district began planning for its project to consolidate all of its schools into the elementary school and high school, enrollment was expected to drop to about 120-130 per grade level, but instead population stayed at 150 and up per grade level.
He also said the district’s special education students grew larger than expected as well.
Struble said the district probably needs an additional classroom for each of the grades at the school and is looking at adding a new addition.
The school currently holds grades K-6.
Struble said the possible project is still in its early stages and he couldn’t give a timeline on when a decision would be made on whether to expand the school.
The school board voted unanimously to approve the architect agreement. All members were in attendance.