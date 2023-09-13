PHILIPSBURG — Since Rush Township Supervisors Pat Romano, Jason Vaux and Dave Jackson have taken office, blight has been one of the glaring issues that they faced since the very beginning.
Like many townships and boroughs in Progressland, Rush Township has been battling a blight issue that often times takes many years to remediate.
However, throughout their tenure, supervisors have made substantial progress on the matter, with over 50 percent of the identified blight projects successfully corrected.
Township Engineer Michelle Merrow at Tuesday’s meeting offered an updated report on the blight statistics within the municipality.
“Since you’ve all been in office I believe that the number of blighted properties the township has taken care of is in the 40 to 50 range,” Merrow said. “This leaves the municipality with only 30 remaining blighted property projects to work on.”
One of the recent blighted properties that has been causing the township strife was located on Loch Lomand Road. According to Merrow, the property was in rough enough condition to warrant demolition and after several months of legal battles, that’s finally what happened. The property is now in the process of being demolished.
“I know it’s a slow-burning process but I’m just happy that we’re out here doing our best and really making progress with this matter,” Romano said. “We’ve knocked out a ton of projects and we’re going to continue to do so.”
He continued, “Rush Township is a big municipality and we’ve got a lot of ground to cover but I think we’re all very pleased with how well we’ve tackled this.”