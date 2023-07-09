PHILIPSBURG — Black Moshannon State Park is inviting all to its Lumber Legacy Day celebration on July 22 to enjoy an educational summer day at the park, accompanied with live bluegrass music by Brush Mountain Band.
Visitors can see live animals, enjoy a variety of activities for adults and children, purchase food and drinks from local food vendors and visit the Friends of Black Moshannon merchandise tent to find souvenirs.
To close the celebration, there will be a beach party with music by a DJ from 6 to 9 p.m., a limbo and sand sculptures contest and more. Free hot dogs and marshmallows around a campfire will be included as well.
For further questions contact the Black Moshannon State Park office at 814-342-5960.