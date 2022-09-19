The Bison Alumni Band event is Friday, Sept. 23. There are currently about 65 people registered.
Alumni will meet for a reception at 5:30 p.m. near the band bleachers and pregame starts at 6:30 p.m. No marching is required.
Updated: September 19, 2022 @ 7:51 pm
Alumni are invited to join the current band on the field to play the Clearfield Fight Song, Clearfield Alma Mater, and National Anthem.
Alumni interested in attending should visit www.BisonAlumniBand.weebly.com and register and advise if any musical equipment is needed to borrow.
Donations in cash or check will be collected to benefit the Clearfield Music Boosters. Checks should be written to Clearfield Music Boosters on Friday.
Donations can also be mailed to Clearfield Area School District, Clearfield Music Boosters, 2831 Washington Ave, Clearfield, PA 16830.
