MADERA — Bigler Township Supervisors heard from Joseph Spewock of the Moshannon Valley music department at its recent meeting. Spewock extended his thanks and appreciation to the township for helping contribute to the music department’s broken concession appliances.
The Moshannon Valley music department runs the concession stand at the school district’s football stadium, and this past season, equipment malfunctioning left and right.
“When it rained it poured,” Spewock said. “We just had appliance after appliance after appliance go down this past season, and we were really worried that we wouldn’t be able to raise the money to fix it.”
Spewock continued, “The township came in and offered to hold a picnic fundraiser to help provide some additional funds to replace what we had lost this past year. The fundraiser went so well and we raised even more money than we needed to get everything taken care of.”
The picnic fundraiser was held in July and went over smoothly.
“I’d love to extend my thanks and gratitude to the Bigler Township Supervisors in helping with this,” Spewock added. “Without them, I think we’d be floundering with supplies into the next season.”
Supervisor Philbert Myers shared his thoughts on the gratitude as well.
“We’re always more than happy to help out our local school district. You guys do some amazing things for this area and I’m glad we can give back,” Myers said. “If we can help at all in the future, we sure will.”